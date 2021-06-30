AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Up 975.3% in June

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 975.3% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,703,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVVH stock opened at 0.05 on Wednesday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.10.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.