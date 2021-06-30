Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.07 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

