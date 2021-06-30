Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 30,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,529. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -850.38 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

