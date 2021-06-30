Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.87

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 3623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 123.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

