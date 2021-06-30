Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SESN. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SESN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

