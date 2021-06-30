Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,914 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after buying an additional 1,202,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

