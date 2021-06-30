Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $111,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 201,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,993,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 54,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,685 shares of company stock worth $66,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.