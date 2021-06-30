Autonio (NIOX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $681,183.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $681,183.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00129952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00169377 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.00 or 1.00024888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,450,357 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.