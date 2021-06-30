Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.75

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.73, with a volume of 14942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AI. TD Securities upped their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.40 target price (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$617.23 million and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40, a current ratio of 109.01 and a quick ratio of 108.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

