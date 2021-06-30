Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a growth of 601.4% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $673,570.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $78,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

ASAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,804. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

