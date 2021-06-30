Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 94.2% in June

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atento in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Atento stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58. Atento has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atento will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

