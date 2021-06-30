Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 244.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Associated Banc worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ASB opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

