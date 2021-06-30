Assetmark Inc. Sells 106,495 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,495 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $48,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 6,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,594. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

