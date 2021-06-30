Assetmark Inc. Purchases 108,254 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $229,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,736. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $162.20 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

