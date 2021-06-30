Assetmark Inc. Has $63.03 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,531 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $63,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 114.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,171. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

