Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of Target worth $82,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.47. The company had a trading volume of 80,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,751. The company has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $243.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

