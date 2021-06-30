Assetmark Inc. Buys 83,681 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,034,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,321,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $393.43. 181,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,575. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $279.15 and a 12 month high of $394.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.