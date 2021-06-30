Assetmark Inc. Buys 212,604 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 865,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,604 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $101,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.39. 388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.22. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.