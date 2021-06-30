Assetmark Inc. Acquires 635,574 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635,574 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 4.61% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $143,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,283.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $734,000.

AIA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.66. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.09. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

