ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASOMY stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86. ASOS has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

