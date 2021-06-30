Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASHTY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ASHTY stock traded down $5.09 on Wednesday, reaching $297.91. 10,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,872. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $308.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.34.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

