Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $124.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Arkema has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

ARKAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

