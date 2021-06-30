Arik Prawer Sells 6,600 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arik Prawer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $793,095.49.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30.

Z opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 776.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

