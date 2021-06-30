Argus Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $330.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by Argus from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $296.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.55. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

