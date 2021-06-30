Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management stock opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

