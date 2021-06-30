Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.