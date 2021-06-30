ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $43.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NYSE MT opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.39. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

