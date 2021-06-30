ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €29.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MT. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €33.34 ($39.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.