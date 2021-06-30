ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

