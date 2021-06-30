AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 37,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,677. The company has a market capitalization of $381.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 776,837 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 674,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 150,027 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AquaBounty Technologies
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
