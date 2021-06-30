AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 37,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,677. The company has a market capitalization of $381.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 776,837 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 674,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 150,027 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

