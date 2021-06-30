Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.