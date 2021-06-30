Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

