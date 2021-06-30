Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.46 and last traded at $40.64. 2,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Specifically, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APOG. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.69.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $15,015,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 298,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,358,000 after buying an additional 251,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

