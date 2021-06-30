APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163,566 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of Costco Wholesale worth $329,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.15. 77,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,275. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $300.14 and a 1 year high of $399.44. The stock has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

