APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,934 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $284,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.34. 31,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.84. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

