APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 183,159 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Union Pacific worth $244,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,382,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.79. 98,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $164.36 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

