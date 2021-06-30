APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,626,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,001 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 5.21% of Lamb Weston worth $502,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. 6,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.