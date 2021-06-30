APG Asset Management N.V. Has $396.02 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 892,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 205,815 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $396,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $531.48. 80,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.00. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $447.00 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

