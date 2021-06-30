APG Asset Management N.V. Has $209.60 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,104 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $209,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 175,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 172,950 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

