APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 75,868 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Dominion Energy worth $183,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 66,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,907. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

