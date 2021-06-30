Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last three months.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

