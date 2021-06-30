APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. 59,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,090,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -350.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

