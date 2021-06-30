Antibe Therapeutics’ (ATE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

TSE:ATE opened at C$3.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.03. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.50.

In other Antibe Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,026,207.18.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.