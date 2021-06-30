Antibe Therapeutics’ (ATE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
TSE:ATE opened at C$3.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.03. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.50.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
