Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

