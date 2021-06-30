Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45. Andritz has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $48.20.
About Andritz
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.