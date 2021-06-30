Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45. Andritz has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, cardboard, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

