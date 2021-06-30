Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $40.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Anavex Life Sciences traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 8448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $10,299,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

