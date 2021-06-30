Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $63.00

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

VSAT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. 317,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

