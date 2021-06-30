Analysts Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Price Target at $54.00

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $872.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

