Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $63.25

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 227.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,472 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 92.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. 5,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

