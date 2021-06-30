Analysts Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Target Price at C$38.67

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total transaction of C$471,291.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,981,364.32.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.74. 201,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$11.61 and a one year high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

